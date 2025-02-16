Short Interest in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Declines By 28.2%

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the January 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The Taiwan Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TWN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.47. 25,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,841. The Taiwan Fund has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31.

The Taiwan Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $7.3984 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from The Taiwan Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.44.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWN. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 68,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

