Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Short Interest Update

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 470,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the January 15th total of 354,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 273.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 27,170 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,441,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,323,000 after buying an additional 111,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 172,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,428. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -121.73%.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.