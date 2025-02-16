HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Short Interest Update

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,368,700 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the January 15th total of 1,766,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,579.1 days.
HelloFresh Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HLFFF remained flat at $11.56 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,654. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19.
HelloFresh Company Profile
