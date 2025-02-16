HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Short Interest Update

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,368,700 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the January 15th total of 1,766,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,579.1 days.

HelloFresh Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HLFFF remained flat at $11.56 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,654. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as meal kit provider for home industry. The company offers premium meals, protein swaps, double portions, and extra recipes, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

