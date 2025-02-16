AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at AvidXchange

In other news, Director James E. Hausman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,112,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,610. This represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Mackintosh sold 13,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $152,335.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,388 shares in the company, valued at $542,118.72. The trade was a 21.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,693 shares of company stock worth $916,683. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in AvidXchange by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVDX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.05. 588,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 534.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVDX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.61.

Read Our Latest Report on AvidXchange

About AvidXchange

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.