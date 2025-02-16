Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 276.62 ($3.48) and traded as low as GBX 253.61 ($3.19). Midwich Group shares last traded at GBX 253.61 ($3.19), with a volume of 696,400 shares.

Midwich Group Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £255.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 276.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 299.13.

Get Midwich Group alerts:

Midwich Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bringing people together.

Midwich Group specialises in technology solutions that bring people together, to make society more efficient, more impactful and more exciting. Operating in 22 countries, the Group helps people connect and communicate, whether in state-of-the-art meeting rooms or on a festival main stage, audiovisual technology is all around, helping the world connect, communicate and experience wow moments.

Taking technology further.

The Group’s services range from product distribution to complex system design, focused marketing campaigns to flexible financing solutions, and showcase events to seed funding for startups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.