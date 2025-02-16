Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and traded as low as $8.90. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 42,098 shares trading hands.

Freehold Royalties Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67.

Freehold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.0628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 8.38%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 181.76%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

