Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 943,100 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 706,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 336.8 days.

Shares of NESRF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.50. 6,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324. Northern Star Resources has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $12.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits. It also sells refined gold. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

