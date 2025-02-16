Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 943,100 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 706,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 336.8 days.
Northern Star Resources Price Performance
Shares of NESRF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.50. 6,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324. Northern Star Resources has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $12.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50.
Northern Star Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Star Resources
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.