Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the January 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Peninsula Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS PENMF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,639. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. Peninsula Energy has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $2.04.
About Peninsula Energy
