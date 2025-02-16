Datadog Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial ResultsDatadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), a leading monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, reported impressive financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year

***

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

