Video Game Stocks To Consider – February 16th

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, TKO Group, Five Below, Dolby Laboratories, and Funko are the seven Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks refer to publicly traded companies that develop, publish, or distribute video games and related products. These stocks are investments in companies within the gaming industry, which can include game developers, publishers, console manufacturers, or other businesses involved in the sale or promotion of video games. Investors may buy or trade video game stocks in order to capitalize on the financial performance of these companies as the gaming industry evolves and grows. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.04. 14,096,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,084,413. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.44. Walmart has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.86. 4,547,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,876,518. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.18. Target has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $215.84. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.69.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of NYSE TKO traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TKO Group has a one year low of $78.69 and a one year high of $179.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.80.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,817. Five Below has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $212.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.16.

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.72. The company had a trading volume of 440,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,875. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $89.66.

Funko (FNKO)

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,413. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96. Funko has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $14.65.

