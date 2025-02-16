Short Interest in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Decreases By 34.3%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the January 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

SilverCrest Metals stock remained flat at $11.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.22. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $11.98.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

