Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,157 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $66,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,729,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $538.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $522.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.86. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.