Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.06 and traded as low as C$6.78. Timbercreek Financial shares last traded at C$6.79, with a volume of 191,275 shares.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.88. The stock has a market cap of C$560.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.58.

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

