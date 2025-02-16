Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.06 and traded as low as C$6.78. Timbercreek Financial shares last traded at C$6.79, with a volume of 191,275 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.
Timbercreek Financial Stock Down 0.1 %
Timbercreek Financial Company Profile
Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
