Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.77 and traded as low as C$10.21. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR shares last traded at C$10.27, with a volume of 21,892 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on APR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.97.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$503.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Featured Stories

