Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.77 and traded as low as C$10.21. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR shares last traded at C$10.27, with a volume of 21,892 shares.
Several analysts recently weighed in on APR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.97.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
