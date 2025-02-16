Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Declines By 33.6%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the January 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Templeton Dragon Fund Price Performance

TDF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.28. 94,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,207. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Dragon Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

