Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Stock Performance
LNDAF remained flat at $1.26 during midday trading on Friday. Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16.
Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Company Profile
