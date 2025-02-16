Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Stock Performance

LNDAF remained flat at $1.26 during midday trading on Friday. Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16.

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Company Profile

Línea Directa Aseguradora, SA, Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros engages in insurance and reinsurance business in Spain and Portugal. It offers motor, home, medical, assistance, and fire insurance; and reinsurance products. The company is also involved in the provision of vehicle repair services; and provides insurance brokerage, claims management, claims related repair work, and other specialized household services.

