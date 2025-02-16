OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and traded as high as $3.30. OceanaGold shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 15,242 shares.
OceanaGold Stock Down 3.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.
About OceanaGold
OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.
