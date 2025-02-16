Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 276.35 ($3.48) and traded as high as GBX 281 ($3.54). Schroder Oriental Income shares last traded at GBX 279 ($3.51), with a volume of 454,796 shares traded.

Schroder Oriental Income Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 276.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 273.42. The company has a market cap of £648.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Schroder Oriental Income Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Schroder Oriental Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Schroder Oriental Income

In related news, insider Nick Winsor acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £55,600 ($69,981.12). 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asian companies are increasingly world-leading and returning cash to shareholders. The Schroder Oriental Income Fund aims to tap into the Asian income story and help investors diversify their dividends.

