SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.37 and traded as high as $61.91. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF shares last traded at $61.38, with a volume of 44,348 shares.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $457.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 716.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 193.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 419.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 68,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 55,643 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

