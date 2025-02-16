Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.64 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 17.82 ($0.22). Henderson Diversified Income shares last traded at GBX 17.87 ($0.22), with a volume of 40,291 shares traded.
Henderson Diversified Income Trading Down 0.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of £32.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.63 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 23.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 29.49.
Henderson Diversified Income Company Profile
Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
