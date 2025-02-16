Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and traded as high as $3.21. Tamarack Valley Energy shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 9,757 shares traded.
Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05.
About Tamarack Valley Energy
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Its oil and natural gas properties are the Cardium, Clearwater, Charlie Lake, and Enhanced Oil Recovery assets located in the province of Alberta, Canada.
