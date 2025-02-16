Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $71.13. Tompkins Financial shares last traded at $69.69, with a volume of 30,106 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Tompkins Financial in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Tompkins Financial
Tompkins Financial Price Performance
Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tompkins Financial
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,382 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,329 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,743,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 26,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.
Tompkins Financial Company Profile
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
See Also
