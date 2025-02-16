Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $71.13. Tompkins Financial shares last traded at $69.69, with a volume of 30,106 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Tompkins Financial in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tompkins Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,382 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,329 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,743,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 26,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.