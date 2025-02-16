Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Short Interest Update

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,200 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the January 15th total of 317,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Valens Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $1,362,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 30,448 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 142,011 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ThinkEquity raised shares of Valens Semiconductor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Up 7.3 %

NYSE:VLN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,599. Valens Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

