Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.28. Evolution Petroleum shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 139,492 shares traded.

Evolution Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $175.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,846 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Evolution Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

