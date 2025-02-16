Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Ponce Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDLB. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 45,082 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $884,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ponce Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDLB remained flat at $13.46 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 34,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ponce Financial Group has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.75 million, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Ponce Financial Group Company Profile

Ponce Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PDLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Ponce Financial Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ponce Financial Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA, money market, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit to individuals, business entities, and non-profit organizations, as well as individual retirement accounts.

