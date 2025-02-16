Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Drops By 23.0%

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the January 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE VKQ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 60,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,221. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $10.47.
Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
