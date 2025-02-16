Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Drops By 23.0%

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the January 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VKQ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 60,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,221. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $10.47.

Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 19.1% during the third quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,624.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 135,842 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

