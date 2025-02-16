Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 239.96 ($3.02) and traded as high as GBX 244 ($3.07). Hansa Investment shares last traded at GBX 235 ($2.96), with a volume of 3,491 shares changing hands.

Hansa Investment Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 239.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 231.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £261.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Hansa Investment (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported GBX 3.80 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Hansa Investment had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 95.67%.

Hansa Investment Dividend Announcement

About Hansa Investment

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Hansa Investment’s payout ratio is 3.90%.

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

