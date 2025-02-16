Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 239.96 ($3.02) and traded as high as GBX 244 ($3.07). Hansa Investment shares last traded at GBX 235 ($2.96), with a volume of 3,491 shares changing hands.
Hansa Investment Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 239.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 231.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £261.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.68.
Hansa Investment (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported GBX 3.80 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Hansa Investment had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 95.67%.
Hansa Investment Dividend Announcement
About Hansa Investment
Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
