Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Short Interest Down 30.7% in January

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 949,500 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the January 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athira Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHA. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 337,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 252,200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 909.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 397,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 357,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athira Pharma Price Performance

ATHA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 126,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,878. Athira Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

