Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Short Interest Up 20.4% in January

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,900 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the January 15th total of 311,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Aqua Metals Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. 124,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,742. Aqua Metals has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01.

Institutional Trading of Aqua Metals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aqua Metals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,266 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 19.67% of Aqua Metals worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.

