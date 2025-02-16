Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.72 and traded as low as $5.20. Natural Health Trends shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 88,380 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Health Trends in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.33%.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,333.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Natural Health Trends during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Featured Articles

