Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $1.00. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 63,294 shares.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $597.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

