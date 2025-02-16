Forterra (LON:FORT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.05 ($2.05) and traded as low as GBX 161.20 ($2.03). Forterra shares last traded at GBX 162.80 ($2.05), with a volume of 293,030 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £334.36 million, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 163.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 172.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58.
Our clay brick business combines our extensive secure mineral reserves with modern and efficient high-volume manufacturing processes to produce large quantities of extruded and soft mud bricks, primarily for the new build housing market.
