Forterra (LON:FORT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.05 ($2.05) and traded as low as GBX 161.20 ($2.03). Forterra shares last traded at GBX 162.80 ($2.05), with a volume of 293,030 shares changing hands.

Forterra Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £334.36 million, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 163.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 172.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra is a leading UK manufacturer of essential clay and concrete building products, with a unique combination of strong market positions in clay bricks, concrete blocks and precast concrete flooring. Our heritage dates back many decades and the durability, longevity and inherent sustainability of our products is evident in the construction of buildings that last for generations; wherever you are in Britain, you won’t be far from a building with a Forterra product within its fabric.

Our clay brick business combines our extensive secure mineral reserves with modern and efficient high-volume manufacturing processes to produce large quantities of extruded and soft mud bricks, primarily for the new build housing market.

Featured Stories

