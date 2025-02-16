Short Interest in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Expands By 18.9%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,730,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the January 15th total of 12,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARM shares. Barclays upped their target price on ARM from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

ARM traded down $5.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,068,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,368,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 4.57. ARM has a 12 month low of $85.61 and a 12 month high of $188.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Creative Planning increased its holdings in ARM by 20.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in ARM by 3,400.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in ARM by 42.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ARM by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARM by 34.1% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

