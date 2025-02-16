Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Otsuka Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OSUKF remained flat at $20.95 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39. Otsuka has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Get Otsuka alerts:

Otsuka Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Otsuka Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology (IT) platformer in Japan. It operates through System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business segments. The System Integration Business segment offers management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks, as well as intermediary services between manufacturers and system integrators.

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.