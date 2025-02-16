Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Otsuka Price Performance
OTCMKTS:OSUKF remained flat at $20.95 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39. Otsuka has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $44.50.
Otsuka Company Profile
