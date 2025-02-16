PeptiDream Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPTDF) Short Interest Update

PeptiDream Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPTDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 407,500 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the January 15th total of 296,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,075.0 days.

PeptiDream Price Performance

PeptiDream stock remained flat at $17.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75. PeptiDream has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Get PeptiDream alerts:

PeptiDream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

PeptiDream Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of constrained peptides, small molecules, and peptide-drug conjugate therapeutics. The company develops its products based on its Peptide Discovery Platform System, a drug finding platform that enables the production of non-standard peptide libraries for the identification of potent and selective macrocyclic peptide candidates, which then can be developed into peptide-based, small molecule-based, peptide-drug conjugate, and multi-functional peptide conjugates -based therapeutics and diagnostics.

Receive News & Ratings for PeptiDream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PeptiDream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.