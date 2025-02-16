PeptiDream Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPTDF) Short Interest Update

PeptiDream Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPTDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 407,500 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the January 15th total of 296,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,075.0 days.
PeptiDream Price Performance
PeptiDream stock remained flat at $17.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75. PeptiDream has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $18.00.
PeptiDream Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PeptiDream
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for PeptiDream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PeptiDream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.