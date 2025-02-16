Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the January 15th total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Stock Down 0.0 %

OTCMKTS NTTYY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.05. 210,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,408. The company has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.15. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Nippon Telegraph and Telephone alerts:

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.