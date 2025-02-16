Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.31. Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 395,956 shares traded.
Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86.
About Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V)
Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Canada. The company holds interests in 19,342 net acres in Ojay area, and 212,155 net acres in the Deep Basin Sierra and Ekwan areas, British Columbia; and 220,212 net acres in Northern Alberta Foothills, 180,938 net acres in Central Alberta Foothills, and 5,423 net acres in Southern Alberta Foothills, Alberta.
