SDX Energy (CVE:SDX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SDX Energy Inc (CVE:SDX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as high as C$0.41. SDX Energy shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 783,993 shares traded.
SDX Energy Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of C$75.75 million and a PE ratio of 370.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.37.
SDX Energy Company Profile
SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.
