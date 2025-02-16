Opes Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VOO opened at $560.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $507.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $549.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.60 and a twelve month high of $561.86.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

