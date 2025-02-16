RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.02. RTG Mining shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 18,005 shares traded.

RTG Mining Stock Up 25.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

About RTG Mining

RTG Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

