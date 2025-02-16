Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and traded as high as $6.67. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 868,991 shares trading hands.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

