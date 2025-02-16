Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 388.31 ($4.89) and traded as high as GBX 395 ($4.97). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 392.33 ($4.94), with a volume of 838,587 shares changing hands.

Impax Environmental Markets Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 390.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 388.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £910.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

In other Impax Environmental Markets news, insider Guy Walker acquired 5,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £20,003.62 ($25,177.62). Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Impax Environmental Markets

The Company’s objective is to enable investors to benefit from growth in the markets for cleaner or more efficient delivery of basic services of energy, water and waste. Investments are made predominantly in quoted companies which provide, utilise, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly those of alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management (which includes sustainable food, agriculture and forestry).

