Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Capstone Companies shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 670,093 shares changing hands.
Capstone Companies Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.
About Capstone Companies
Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer products to simplify daily living through technology. The company offers Connected Chef, a purpose-built kitchen appliance tablet with an integrated platform for cooking accessories, such as cutting board, as well as Smart Mirrors.
