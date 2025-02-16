Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in January

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Mercari Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MCARY remained flat at $7.62 during trading hours on Friday. 128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,764. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. Mercari has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $9.60.
About Mercari
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mercari
- Trading Halts Explained
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Mercari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.