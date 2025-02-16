Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in January

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:MCARY remained flat at $7.62 during trading hours on Friday. 128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,764. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. Mercari has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Mercari, Inc plans, develops, and operates Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

