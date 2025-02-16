iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,122 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $41,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.14. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

