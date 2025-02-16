Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in UnitedHealth Group stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $523.48 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $481.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $523.11 and a 200 day moving average of $563.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.