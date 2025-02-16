Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,134 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $25,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at CrowdStrike
In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,791,491.63. This trade represents a 41.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,629,875.72. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,565 shares of company stock valued at $49,235,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
Shares of CRWD opened at $451.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.78, a PEG ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $454.13.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
