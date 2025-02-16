Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 63,237 shares trading hands.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.