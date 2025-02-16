Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.09 and traded as high as C$4.98. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$4.98, with a volume of 17,431 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Andrew Peller from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Andrew Peller Price Performance

Andrew Peller Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$175.50 million, a PE ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.10.

Andrew Peller Ltd is a wine producing company. It is engaged in the production and marketing of wine and spirit products in Canada. Some of the company’s brands are Peller Estates, Trius Winery, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Calona Vineyards and many more. The Company owns and operates over 100 well-positioned independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop, Wine Country Vintners, and Wine Country Merchants store.

