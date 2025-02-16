Volution Group (LON:FAN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 554.15 ($6.97) and traded as low as GBX 522 ($6.57). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 524 ($6.60), with a volume of 515,994 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.81) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 542.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 554.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

